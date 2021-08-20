Six additional COVID deaths reported in Brown County

Six additional deaths from COVID were reported this past week, and the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 186 positive COVID test results.

Thirteen COVID patients were hospitalized in Brownwood.

The health department reported the numbers Friday in its weekly update of COVID numbers.

Of the total number of cases reported for the week,19 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and sever symptom breakthrough cases.

According to the CDC, a “breakthrough” case is when a person tests positive for COVID-19 at least two weeks after becoming fully vaccinated (either receiving a one-dose vaccine or the second dose of a two-shot vaccine).

A total of 150 COVID patients have died in Brown County, and the average age at the time of death is 67, the health department reported.

The health department reported the most recent deaths as:

• A female in her 70s.

• A male in his 50s.

• A male in his 70s.

• A male in his 80s.

• A female in her 80s from a nursing facility.

• A female in her 90s from a nursing facility.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood is operating a COVID-19 screening clinic with no cost testing. Individuals should text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to utilize this service.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

People with at least one dose – 13,601 (247 additional)

People fully vaccinated – 11,513 (121 additional)

Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 35.00%

30,883 is the estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination.

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 12 years or older and adults age 18 years old or older. Vaccinations are available by appointment at the Health Department. Please call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.

The health department invites those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center on August 3 from the National Guard to return for their second dose. The second dose will be given at the Depot on August 24 from 3 – 7 p.m.

Bring your vaccination card and come around the same time as you came before. The health department will have paperwork to be filled out. Call 325-646-0554 for more information.