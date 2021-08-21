ACE Overcomers 12-week program offered for adults with childhood trauma

Brownwood Bulletin

Denemm Ministries, run by Dennis and Emma Williams of Early, will offer a 12-week program called ACE Overcomers for adults who are dealing with childhood trauma beginning in September. ACE stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences.

Informational meetings will be held:

• Noon Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Intermission Bookshop, 203 Center in Brownwood.

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Early First United Methodist Church, 1073 Early Boulevard.

Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Early church.

Classes begin at noon Sept. 7 at the Intermission Bookshop.

The class is free because of a grant provided by Howard Payne University and the Christian Life Commission.

For more information or to register, visit www.denemmministries.org