Police: Man jailed after weekend altercation with officers

A Brownwood man remained jailed Monday on multiple charges after an altercation between the man and officers Sunday morning, police and Brown County Jail records state.

David Moreno, 34, was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance under 1 gram in a drug free zone, jail records state.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

Officers were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Lipscomb on a report of a suspicious male pedestrian. Police were told a male appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotics due to his erratic and "strange" behavior.

Officers located and identified the man in the 1100 block of Melwood. The man swayed while speaking with officers and had a difficult time maintaining his balance.

The man said he had empty baggies of methamphetamine. He agreed to show officers the baggies and handed Cpl. Noe Acosta a cloth jewelry bag, which contained two old baggies with a residual amount of suspected methamphetamine and two glass smoking pipes. The baggies and pipes contained enough residual methamphetamine to be used.

Officers spoke of detaining the man, who then appeared to panic, began backing up and turned to run. Officers caught the man and took him to the ground. As officers tried to handcuff the man, he began flailing around and grabbed Acosta’s duty belt and vest.

Officer Zachary Davis stunned the man with his Taser. When the charge ended, the man grabbed the Taser and attempted to pull it from Davis. After a struggle over the Taser, officers placed the man in handcuffs and took him to jail.