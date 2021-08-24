Trafalgar Homes to build second Brownwood apartment complex

Trafalgar Homes, which has built apartments in south Brownwood and Early, is planning to build another Brownwood apartment complex.

Brownwood City Council members on Tuesday approved the sale of 18.1 acres of land owned by the Brownwood Municipal Development District for $160,000 on Indian Creek Drive. The land is across the street from the Indian Creek Townhomes at Indian Creek and Milam, which Trafalgar built earlier.

The municipal development district will reimburse Trafalgar up to $350,000 for water and sewer lines and the extension of Mustang Drive. Additionally, the city will waive up to $150,000 in permits, according to action taken by the council.

Trafalgar Homes' anticipated development is about $10 million, municipal development district executive director Ray Tipton said.

He said Trafalgar plans to build around 100 single-story apartment units that will rent at market value.

"And this is a phase I," Tipton said. "There are some plans to do additional phases as demand meets supply."