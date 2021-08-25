Brownwood man sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting child

With no ability to receive parole, a Brownwood man will the entirety of a 50-year prison sentence for the aggravated sexual assault of a child in his care, District Attorney Micheal Murray said.

Zachary Huber, 35, pleaded guilty in a plea bargain to aggravated sexual assault Wednesday in 35th Judicial District Court. District Judge Mike Smith sentenced Huber, who will remain incarcerated until he is 85 and be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, Murray said.

Huber will serve the 50-year sentence day-for-day with no ability to receive parole based on the age of the victim, Murray said.

Huber had previously been convicted and served time in prison in Kansas for abuse of a child.

Brownwood police detective Jared Spohn investigated Huber for abusive acts he committed against a child in his care, Murray said.

The district attorney said he is proud his office could resolve the case with such a strong sentence while protecting the victim's family from having to go through the trial and appellate process.

Huber was accused by indictment of assaulting the child in February 2020.

Huber has been held in the Brown County Jail since Feb. 19, 2020 in lieu of bonds totaling $207,000, jail records state.

In an unrelated court cases:

Roy Peel, on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was adjudicated and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

David Griffin pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled sentenced with intent to deliver and was sentenced to five years in prison.