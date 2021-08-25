Police: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Brownwood police reported via email on an arrest following a traffic stop Tuesday.

Officer Roberto Rodriguez initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of and identified the female driver and male passenger. During his initial conversation with the driver, Rodriguez smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle. Rodriguez asked the occupants to exit the vehicle for further investigation.

Three small clear Ziploc style baggies were located just outside the vehicle by the passenger side door. These baggies contained a small amount of marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the passenger, 34-year-old Arthur Lopez of Brownwood, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, evidence tampering and with a traffic warrant out of Brownwood Municipal Court, police said.