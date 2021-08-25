Ranger man dies in head-on collision near Early

A 36-year-old Ranger man was killed and two Killeen residents were injured in the head-on collision Tuesday morning 5.6 miles southeast of Early on U.S. Highway 183, the Texas Department of Public safety said.

Joshua Chapa, the driver of a 2003 Ford Ranger, was pronounced dead at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, the DPS said.

Tiffany Lofaso, 38, of Killeen, the driver of a 2016 Dodge Challenger that collided with the pickup, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries, the DPS said.

A passenger in the Challenger, a 15-year-old male from Killeen, was taken to the Brownwood hospital with a stable injury, the DPS said.

The 9:25 a.m. collision happened when the pickup driver pulled out and turned left from a roadside park. The pickup crashed head-on into the Challenger, the DPS said.

Two Air Evac Lifeteam helicopters and Lifeguard Ambulance responded to the crash, which left the four-lane highway closed for about two hours.