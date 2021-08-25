United Way to kick off campaign Aug. 31 at Underwood's Cafeteria

The Brown County United Way announced its 2022 Campaign will kick off Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Underwood’s Cafeteria from 11 a.m. t0 2 p.m., dine-in only.

The United Way also announced Brandon Price, assistant store director of United Supermarket in Brownwood, will serve as chair of the 2022 annual community campaign.

The organization has set a $250,000 goal for the 2022 campaign, Brown County United Way Executive Director Bradlee Dodds said.

“We are excited about kicking off our campaign at Underwood’s Cafeteria like we have in years past,” Dodds said. “Due to Covid-19 we were unable to have an official kick-off last year and we appreciate the generosity of Underwood’s Cafeteria in hosting our kick- off again this year.

“Last year was difficult and the pandemic created unprecedented needs in our community, especially for those families and individuals who were already struggling to make ends meet. We have been working hard to put into place resources and agencies that can help meet the need of our neighbors in times that they need help and assistance.”

Agencies supported

The annual community campaign enables the Brown County United Way to "help struggling neighbors throughout the region with immediate basic needs to achieve long-term financial stability and success," the United Way said.

The Brown County United Way 2022 Campaign will support 17 local agencies: American Red Cross, The Ark Domestic Violence Shelter, Boys & Girls Club of Brown County, Brown County 4-H, Brown County Association of Retarded Citizens, Brown County Home Solutions, Brownwood Area Community Garden, Brownwood Community Resource Council for the benefit of TJJD youth, Brownwood Public Library, Cancer Services Network, CASA, Early Childhood Intervention, Community Connections of Central Texas, Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Pearl Griffin Memorial Latch Key, The Salvation Army, and Texas Trails Council, BSA.

Brandon Price’s role as campaign chair

As campaign chair, Price will connect with area corporations to share the impact of the Brown County United Way’s work in the community.

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact the Brown County United Way has on our community in helping families and individuals who are the most vulnerable,” Price said. “I’m honored to support the Brown County United Way as this year’s campaign chair and look forward to contributing to this tremendous work alongside many dedicated volunteers and generous supporters.”

Dodds said she knows Price’s “dedication to the community and tremendous leadership skills will have a great impact of this year’s campaign, allowing us to create more opportunities for individuals and families in our community to thrive.”

Price serves on the Brown County United Way’s Board of Directors and is the vice president of United We Care which is a team member emergency fund within United Supermarkets. While attending Texas Tech University, Price started working at United Supermarkets and has been with them for 18 years. He moved to Brownwood four years ago, is a member of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church and enjoys traveling the world.

Contact information

If you would like to donate or have a campaign at your business:

• Call Bradlee Dodds at 325-642-2894

• Go to the organization’s website at unitedwayofbrowncountytx.com

• Or contact the organization on its Facebook page BrownCountyUnitedWayofTexas.