Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

August

28 – Brown County 4-H Kickoff Event at Teddy’s 10am – 1:00pm

30 – New Family 4-H Livestock Judging Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

31 – Deadline to Enter Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo

September

1 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

6 – Extension Office Closed for Labor Day

14 – 4-H Adult Leader Appreciation Night 6-8pm at Stone’s Grove

16 – Deadline to Order Heifer UINs

22 – State Swine Tags Due

4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2021-2022 4-H year begins August 15, 2021. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H Connect:

If you already have a profile do not create another one.

If you lost your email and password, call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect.

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2021-2022 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you not to enroll until September 1. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31 the cost increases to $30.

Heart of Texas Fair

It is that time already to start thinking about stock shows. The fall stock shows that are coming up are West Texas Fair, State Fair, and Heart of Texas Fair. The deadline to enter the fall major stock shows are as follows:

Heart of Texas Fair – August 31. The entry forms are available at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, contact Nick Gonzales.

Kickoff event

Get plugged into 4-H by joining us for a Brown County 4-H Kickoff event on Saturday, August 28 10 a.mt. to 1 p.m. at Teddy’s. Join us to learn about 4-H and clubs, discover projects, meet the 4-H Council, and have fun. There will be games and prizes, and you can sign up for 4-H. This is open to youth 3rd – 12th grade.

New family livestock judging meeting

If you are a new family and interested in participating in livestock judging or would like to learn more about it, please attend the livestock judging meeting that will be held on August 30, 2021, 5:00p.m. at the Extension Office. For more information, contact Nick Gonzales.

FCT Coalition meeting

We will be having an FCH Coalition meeting on September 1st 5:00pm at the Extension Office. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and plan Food & Nutrition projects and workshop. We are asking for any adult leader or youth to attend the meeting if you are interested in being on the Brown County FCH Coalition. For more information, contact Courtney Parrott.

4-H adult leader appreciation night

Join us for an evening of fun and food in your honor so we can properly thank you. The Brown County 4-H Adult Leader Appreciation Night will be held from 6-8pm (come & go) at Stone’s Grove, 112 W Anderson, Brownwood.

State swine tags

It is that time again. If you are a 4-H member and planning on showing market and/or breeding swine at any Major Stock Show such as Ft. Worth, San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, Texas Elite Showcase or Houston you will need to purchase state tags. The costs of the tags are $17 per animal. Deadline to order tags will be September 22. You can order state tags by contacting the Extension Office.

Below are a few updates regarding validating gilts:

If you plan to show a gilt at any junior major show San Angelo, San Antonio, Elite Showcase, or Houston, they must be state validated.

If you plan to validate purebred gilts for a junior major show, you must bring their registration papers to the Extension Office by November 12th so that we can upload the papers.

All 4-H state swine tags need to be paid for in the 4-H office by Sept. 22.

Heifer validation

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

The deadline to turn in your order for validation identification numbers is Wednesday, September 16, 2021. The cost will be $15/UIN but families only must pay for the heifers they physically validate. Please make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to remember

September 16 Turn in number of heifers you will be validating to the Extension Office

October 26 Physical Validation 2:00pm at Bob Clarks pens

November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name

For more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.