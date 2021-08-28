Six COVID deaths reported in Brown County last week

Six additional COVID deaths were reported in Brown County last week, and the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 319 positive COVID test results — the highest weekly total ever recorded in Brown County.

The previous weekly high was the week ending Jan. 8, with 297 cases.

Nineteen COVID patients were hospitalized in Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood as of Friday, including eight in ICU.

In Brown County, a total of 156 COVID deaths have been reported.

The deaths last week were:

• Female in her 50s

• Two males in their 50s

• One female in her 60s

• One male in his 70s

• One female in her 80s

None of the deaths were from nursing facilities.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood is operating a COVID-19 screening clinic with no cost testing. Individuals should text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to utilize this service.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

• People with at least one dose – 13,948 (347 additional)

• People fully vaccinated – 11,875 (362 additional)

• Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 36.10%

30,883 is the estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination. The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 12 years or older and adults age 18 years old or older. There is no charge or fee for a COVID-19 vaccination. Cll 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.

In Hendrick Health’s three hospitals including Brownwood, a total of 120 COVID patients are hospitalized, Hendrick Health reported on its Facebook page.

Of that number:

• 23 (19 percent) are fully vaccinated

• 97 (81 percent) are not fully vaccinated.

A total of 30 patients are in the ICU in the Hendrick Health hospitals:

• 4 (13 percent) are fully vaccinated.

• 26 (87 percent) are not fully vaccinated.