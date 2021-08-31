Aggravated assault charges among August grand jury indictments
The August session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against two people in unrelated cases.
The grand jury returned 33 indictments against 25 individuals, District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office said.
The aggravated assault indictments were returned against Trequawin Edwards, 26, of Brownwood, and Jennifer Ramsey, 45, of Early.
Edwards was also indicted on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Edwards is accused in the indictments of injuring a woman on Dec. 21, 2020 and on May 13, 2021, documents in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.
Edwards, who was indicted as a repeat offender, is also accused in injuring a man on Jan. 9, 2021 by hitting him with a baseball bat.
Ramsey is accused of injuring a male juvenile by cutting his finger with a box cutter on April 25, 2020.
Brownwood police said earlier that officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Avenue I on an assault report. Officers arrived to find a large crowd that included a male juvenile with a severe hand laceration.
Officers learned there had been a fight between to females. A crowd formed around the female who was believed to have been the aggressor, and the female pulled out a box cutter and began swinging it in the air, striking the juvenile, police said.
Additional indictments
Others indicted were:
David Lee Bergman, unauthorized use of a vehicle, forgery
David Allen Gilbert, assault family violence — occlusion
Juan Miguel Pineda Jr., felon in possession of firearm
Christopher Bradley Rose, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver — drug free zone/repeat offender
Eden Shauntel Culpepper, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver
Anthony James Garcia Jr., felon in possession of firearm
Ashley Monigue Montemayor AKA Ashley Montemayor Pruett, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver repeat offender
Cody Ray Vuittonet, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver — drug free zone/repeat/habitual offender
Courtney Michelle Hood, evading arrest
Michael Royce Hobbs, DWI repeat/habitual offender
David Bruce Knight, possession of controlled substance