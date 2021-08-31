Aggravated assault charges among August grand jury indictments

The August session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against two people in unrelated cases.

The grand jury returned 33 indictments against 25 individuals, District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office said.

The aggravated assault indictments were returned against Trequawin Edwards, 26, of Brownwood, and Jennifer Ramsey, 45, of Early.

Edwards was also indicted on a charge of continuous violence against the family.

Edwards is accused in the indictments of injuring a woman on Dec. 21, 2020 and on May 13, 2021, documents in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.

Edwards, who was indicted as a repeat offender, is also accused in injuring a man on Jan. 9, 2021 by hitting him with a baseball bat.

Ramsey is accused of injuring a male juvenile by cutting his finger with a box cutter on April 25, 2020.

Brownwood police said earlier that officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Avenue I on an assault report. Officers arrived to find a large crowd that included a male juvenile with a severe hand laceration.

Officers learned there had been a fight between to females. A crowd formed around the female who was believed to have been the aggressor, and the female pulled out a box cutter and began swinging it in the air, striking the juvenile, police said.

Additional indictments

Others indicted were:

David Lee Bergman, unauthorized use of a vehicle, forgery

David Allen Gilbert, assault family violence — occlusion

Juan Miguel Pineda Jr., felon in possession of firearm

Christopher Bradley Rose, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver — drug free zone/repeat offender

Eden Shauntel Culpepper, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver

Anthony James Garcia Jr., felon in possession of firearm

Ashley Monigue Montemayor AKA Ashley Montemayor Pruett, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver repeat offender

Cody Ray Vuittonet, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver — drug free zone/repeat/habitual offender

Courtney Michelle Hood, evading arrest

Michael Royce Hobbs, DWI repeat/habitual offender

David Bruce Knight, possession of controlled substance