Commissioners hear update on American Rescue Plan funds

Brown County has obligated expenditures of $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds for a variety of project, grant coordinator Bob Contreras told commissioners court members Monday.

The county is receiving a total of $7.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds — 50 percent in May and the remainder next May, Contreras told the court.

Another $481,000 to $487,000 in invoices for the new radio system will be coming in for payment, Contreras said.

Contreras updated commissioners on other grants including:

• The May Backup Generator project is complete. The grant total is $20,291, and the county’s share is $5,072.

• The Texas Department of Transportation infrastructure grant should be closed out by the end of September. The grant total is $202,500, with a 20 percent cost share or $40,500.

• The Low Water Crossing 368 project is ready to begin construction. The grant is $214,655, and the county’s share is $53,666.

In other business, commissioners:

• Agreed to leave the burn ban in place.

• Heard a COVID update from Cliff Karnes of the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department. Karens said 20 COVID patients were hospitalized in Brownwood as of Monday morning.

• Declared furniture in grand jury room as surplus at the request of District Attorney Micheal Murray. The furniture will be offered to other county departments, and what remains will be sold on GovDeals.com

• Awarded a bid to Martin Earth Works of Early for concrete work on County Road 368.

• Agreed to allow county employees who are quarantined for COVID to be paid and not have the time off charged against their vacation or sick leave, if approved each employee’s department head.