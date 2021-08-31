Rear-end collision leads to intoxication assault charge

A Lampasas County man was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault following a rear-end collision late Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 183 South in Brown County.

Department of Public Safety trooper John Moody arrested John McBeth II, 44, of Kempner after the collision, Brown County Jail records state.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. just south of the railroad trestle between Early and Zephyr, Moody said.

McBeth was driving a pickup pulling a trailer south on the highway, and the pickup struck the rear of another southbound pickup, Moody said.

A passenger in McBeth's pickup was extricated and flown by helicopter to a Hendrick Health hospital in Abilene. Another passenger in McBeth's pickup was taken by ambulance to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood.

The driver of the pickup that was struck — a Zephyr man around 60 — was taken to the Brownwood hospital and has been released, Moody said.