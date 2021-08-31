Ruth takes plea deal for 2-year deferred sentence, other cases dismissed.

Former Brownwood attorney Bill Ruth pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted assault on a peace officer in exchange for a 2-year deferred adjudication sentence and the dismissal of four additional indictments.

Ruth, 56, who now lives in Fredericksburg, entered the plea in 35th Judicial District Court before Visiting Judge Cecil Puryear of Lubbock. Puryear approved the plea bargain negotiated between Ruth’s attorneys and representatives of Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd’s office. Boyd was appointed earlier as special prosecutor in Ruth’s cases.

Ruth had initially been charged with assault on a peace officer, and he pled to a lesser charge of attempted assault as part of the plea bargain.

The indictments dismissed against Ruth were for misapplication of fiduciary property over $20,000 under $100,000, obstruction or retaliation, fraudulent use/possession of identifying documents and aggravated perjury, court documents state.

Misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and resisting arrest were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.

In December 2018, Visiting Judge Brad Underwood signed an order of commitment for Ruth to serve 30 days in jail for contempt of court related to a civil case.

Ruth maintained he had complied with court orders and that court documents from other jurisdictions negated the Brown County arrest warrant.

Ruth was arrested on Jan. 11, 2019 when deputies located Ruth at his parents’ home in rural Brown County and served him with the contempt of court warrant. Ruth was charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and evading arrest following an altercation between Ruth and the deputies.

In a jailhouse interview, in pre-trial hearings and in Facebook posts, Ruth denied the allegations.

Ruth also denied the allegations in the indictments that were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.