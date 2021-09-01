United Way campaign kick-off at Underwood raises $4,240

The Brown County United Way’s 2022 campaign kicked off Tuesday at Underwood’s Cafeteria, where $4,240 was raised toward the campaign’s total goal of $250,000.

Underwood’s donated proceeds from a three-hour period (dine-in only) to the campaign.

“Thank you to Paul and Leo Underwood for hosting the annual United Way Campaign for the 18th time,” Brown County United Way Executive Director Bradlee Dodds said.

“We appreciate all of the Underwood’s employees, Brown County United Way board members and agency representatives that volunteered and served the generous patrons at Underwoods. We also want to thank everyone who came out and ate lunch and helped us kick off this year’s campaign. It was a lot of fun and always a great way to start our campaign.

Agencies supported

The annual community campaign enables the Brown County United Way to "help struggling neighbors throughout the region with immediate basic needs to achieve long-term financial stability and success," the United Way said earlier.

The Brown County United Way 2022 Campaign supports 17 local agencies: American Red Cross, The Ark Domestic Violence Shelter, Boys & Girls Club of Brown County, Brown County 4-H, Brown County Association of Retarded Citizens, Brown County Home Solutions, Brownwood Area Community Garden, Brownwood Community Resource Council for the benefit of TJJD youth, Brownwood Public Library, Cancer Services Network, CASA, Early Childhood Intervention, Community Connections of Central Texas, Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Pearl Griffin Memorial Latch Key, The Salvation Army, and Texas Trails Council, BSA.