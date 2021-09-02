Health department schedules COVID vaccination clinics

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department has scheduled several COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the month of September.

There is no fee to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Walk-ins will be welcome at the scheduled clinics during September. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be offered at the clinics.

“COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of COVID-19 and its potentially severe complications,” Health Department Administrator Lisa Dick explained. “All COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States help protect people against COVID-19, including severe illness which often results in hospitalization.”

The clinics scheduled for September are:

• Thursday, Sept. 9 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library.

• Thursday, Sept. 16 — 2p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center

• Saturday, Sept. 25 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, 510 E. Lee St.

• Thursday, Sep. 30 — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at no cost at the Health Department at 510 E. Lee Street Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:45 p.m.