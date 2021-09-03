2021 Childhood Champions Child Care Conference will be Sept. 18
Calling all early childhood professionals: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is proud to host a professional development conference for all child care providers, directors, and other early childhood educators.
Join us on Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adam Street Community Center in Brownwood for six clock hours of annual training, refreshments, door prizes, and fun. This year’s topics will include:
Medicine and Communicable Disease in the Child Care Setting
The ABCs of ASL in Early Childhood
Food Safety in the Classroom
Physical Activity
Toxic Stress in Early Childhood
Child Development
Registration is $25, due by Sept. 13. An additional fee of $10 will be charged for late registrations, so don’t wait to sign up.
This event is brought to you by the Family and Community Health Extension Agents in Brown, McCulloch, San Saba and Llano counties.
For more information, contact your County Extension Agent – Family & Community Health, or reach out to Courtney Parrott (Brown County Extension Agent) at (325) 646-0386 or courtney.parrott@ag.tamu.edu.