COVID forces cancelation of Bangs-Winters varsity football game Friday

BANGS — The Bangs Dragons' varsity football game against Winters that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled because of COVID, Bangs ISD announced on its Facebook page.

The varsity football team has been impacted by "COVID-related absences," Bangs superintendent Dr. Josh Martin said.

Head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield said one player was out because of COVID when the Dragons played Florence on Sept. 3. Now, close to half the team is impacted by COVID, Maxfield said.

“Just like everybody else, we’re just trying to work our way through it," Maxfield said. “It is very frustrating but it’s one of those things. We just try to control what we can, and keep on keeping on.”

The JV game and a junior high game were still scheduled to be played as of Tuesday, and it is hoped that the varsity will play against Hamilton on Sept. 17.

“We need to be playing, so hopefully we can pull that one off," Maxfield said.

Martin said some of the absences are actual positive cases and others are quarantines due to exposure.

He said the district will be seeing the return of other students who were out for COVID-related absences by the end of the week.

“We’re definitely disappointed, especially since I think we’ve taken the big punch are are about to get a ton of students back by the end of the week," Martin said of the canceled Winters game.

"We'll get 80 to 90 percent of the kids back that are currently on the list by the 13th or 14th. We were hoping we could hold out this week and get a bunch of those kids back.”

Martin said some of the COVID-related absences on the football team involve players who are related to each other.

"It just happened to be, we’ve got a lot of tight family lines on our varsity team right now," Martin said. "I don’t think it’s anything that’s in the field house or anything like that."

Martin said there have been some teachers out with COVID-related absences. "Most of my people — kids, teachers — they’re chomping at the bit" to get back to school, Martin said.

Winters had to cancel its game last week against Eldorado due to COVID-19. The Blizzards won't have to sit idle again this week, however, as they were able to set up a game with Crane, which will visit Winters at 7 p.m. Friday.