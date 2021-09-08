Brownwood ISD announces 2021 Pink-Out Fundraiser

Special to the Bulletin

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) is supporting this cause once again this year by designating Friday, October 15, as “Pink-Out” day. Brownwood ISD faculty, staff, and students within the district will be wearing their 2021 pink-out shirts throughout the day and at the game Friday to increase awareness and raise money for local families currently fighting cancer.

BISD is encouraging employees, students, parents, and community members to consider this opportunity to join our effort against cancer by purchasing the 2021 pink-out shirt! Show your support by wearing it to school or work Friday and then to the Brownwood vs. Waco La Vega football game later that evening.

The “We Are One” 2021 Pink-Out t-shirt is available by pre-order only. Order online at https://www.brownwoodisd.org/pinkout or fill out and turn in an order form at BISD Central Support Center at 2707 Southside Drive, or on any BISD campus.

The cost is $12 for all sizes of the shirt, which is available in youth small through adult 6 XL. Orders and payments must be turned in by Fri., September 17 at 4:00 p.m. Every sale or donation adds to a cancer fund to help local families battling cancer.

This is the 10th anniversary for the pink-out the fundraiser, which has raised over $100,000 dollars over the years due to the incredible support by students, staff, teachers, and the community. BISD hopes to continue the success of the fundraising effort, which has helped several individuals in their fight against cancer.