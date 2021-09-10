Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

September

14 – 4-H Adult Leader Appreciation Night 6-8pm at PIONEER TAP HOUSE

16 – Deadline to Order Heifer UINs

19 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Brownwood Middle School FCS Classroom

19 – Sheep & Goat Club Meeting 6:30pm at the Youth Fair Barns

21 – Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office

22 – State Swine Tags Due

26 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Bangs HS Cafeteria

4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2021-2022 4-H year begins August 15, 2021. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

If you lost your email and password, call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2021-2022 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you not to enroll until September 1, which is the actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a second grader moving into third grade enrolls before September 1 it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

Benefit account for Bangs 4-H club leader

Rachel Hall has been an integral Brown County 4-H club manager and volunteer for over 10 years. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer.

A benefit account at Texas Bank, Bangs, has been set up for her. Please help someone who has given so much to our Brown County 4-H youth.

Texas Bank - 501 E Hall St. Bangs, TX 76823

Adult leader appreciation night

Join us for an evening of fun and food in your honor so we can properly thank you. The Brown County 4-H Adult Leader Appreciation Night will be held from 6-8pm (come & go) at Pioneer Tap House, 112 E Baker St – Brownwood, TX.

4-H state swine tags

It is that time again!! If you are a 4-H member and planning on showing market and/or breeding swine at any Major Stock Show such as Ft. Worth, San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, Texas Elite Showcase or Houston you will need to purchase state tags. The costs of the tags are $17 per animal. Deadline to order tags will be September 22nd. You can order state tags by contacting the Extension Office.

Below are a few updates regarding validating gilts:

If you plan to show a gilt at any junior major show San Angelo, San Antonio, Elite Showcase, or Houston, they must be state validated.

If you plan to validate purebred gilts for a junior major show, you must bring their registration papers to the Extension Office by November 12th so that we can upload the papers.

All 4-H state swine tags need to be paid for in the 4-H office by Sept. 22.

Rodeo Austin barrow show update

New for 2022, Rodeo Austin is proud to partner with the Texas Pork Producers Association to host an exclusive Certified Texas Bred Barrow Show. All Barrows must be certified Texas Bred to compete.

4-H livestock projects

If you are needing assistance with finding a 4-H livestock project such as, lamb, goat, or swine for upcoming county and/or state shows please contact Nick Gonzales or Scott Anderson at the Extension Office.

If you already have your livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

Lamb, goat and swine validation

It is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals. Lamb/goat validation will be October 16 at 8 a.m. Swine validation is November 13 at 8 a.m. at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns.

There will not be a county validation make up day. If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation. If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, come by the Extension Office ASAP. You must be enrolled in 4-H before the date of validation.

Heifer validation

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

The deadline to turn in your order for validation identification numbers is Wednesday, September 16, 2021. The cost will be $15/UIN but families only must pay for the heifers they physically validate. Please make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to remember:

September 16 Turn in number of heifers you will be validating to the Extension Office

October 26 Physical Validation 2:00pm at Bob Clarks pens

November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name

fFor more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

Scholarship contest

AgTexas Farm Credit Services is proud to host a program that highlights some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas 4-H and FFA members in the South Plains, Panhandle and Central Texas areas.

The AgTexas AgYouth of the Month program will honor students who excel in the classroom and as leaders in their 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. The purposes of this award are:

To raise the profile of these two organizations by recognizing outstanding senior class leaders within 4-H and FFA.

To recognize these monthly winners in local newspapers and on radio (wherever appropriate), social media and the AgTexas FCS website.

To bring together these outstanding young men and women at the annual banquets.

To create scholarship opportunities that will help graduating seniors afford a college education

If you are a senior in high school and interested in applying for the AgYouth of the month complete your application online at https://www.agtexas.com/news-updates/ag-youth-of-the-month/ag-youth-entry-form/