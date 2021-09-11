Brown County sees another record week of COVID positives

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 378 positive COVID test results last week — another record for Brown County positives — and four news deaths were reported.

Twenty people were hospitalized in Brownwood as of Friday, the health department reported.

The deaths — none from nursing facilities — were:

• Three males in their 50s

• One male in his 70s

COVID vaccinations for Brown County:

• People with at least one dose – 14,510 (278 additional)

• People fully vaccinated – 12,204 (361 additional)

Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated — 38.19 percent.

30,883 is the estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood is operating a COVID-19 screening clinic with no cost testing. Individuals should text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to utilize this service.

A total of 123 COVID patients are in Hendrick Health facilities including Brownwood, and 16 of the patients, or 13 percent, are fully vaccinated. A total of 27 are in ICU, and four of the patients, or 14.8 percent, are fully vaccinated, Hendrick Health said on its Facebook page.