Bank donates land to Brownwood for future development needs

Special to the Bulletin

Western Bank recently donated 6.06 acres, valued at $170,000, located near Riverside Park in Brownwood for the City’s future development needs.

The acreage is located adjacent to property currently owned by the City of Brownwood. A Phase I Environmental Assessment Survey was completed prior to the city accepting the property.

“This generous donation from Western Bank is very beneficial to the City of Brownwood because it adjoins Riverside Park and provides access to fill materials to accommodate future development needs,” City Manager Emily Crawford said.

Due to the property’s location in the floodplain, materials, such as fill dirt, can be used for building projects in the area.

“For years, we have seen the improvements made near Riverside Park, and, as part of the Brownwood community, wished to help facilitate growth and expansion for the citizens of Brown County," bank President and CEO Dan Odom said. "We were more than excited to make this donation.”

Ada Turner, the bank's senior vice president and market president, said, “Brown County is growing and with Brownwood at the center, I’m proud we were able to assist the city with this land donation which will help insure future development areas are available. “

Western Bank professes a corporate responsibility to give back to their community, the bank said. The company mission states, “It’s our promise to practice responsible corporate giving so that the communities we serve can serve those who need it.”

The Brownwood Western Bank branch is located at 1110 Clements Street.