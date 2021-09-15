Brownwood Chamber to hold monthly luncheon

Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host monthly luncheon at the Brownwood Country Club Friday, Sept. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Cora den Harder, director of operations at NeoLithix, LLC. She will share best practices for business operations.

This luncheon is presented by Abilene Regional Airport.

Supporting sponsors include F & M Bank, Good Samaritan Ministries, Redstone Park Retirement and Assisted Living Community, and Great Clips

For more information, contact the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.