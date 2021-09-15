Center for Life Resources announces Sept. 25 festival

Brownwood Bulletin

Center for Life Resources is excited to announce our Suicide Prevention Festival that will be kicked off with our 7th Annual Color Run 5K.

We would like to say Thank You to all of our sponsors that helped make this event possible!

Sponsors are: Rivercrest Hospital, Any Time Fitness Brownwood, Good Samaritan, MC Bank, ASAP Creative Arts, The Hide Out Golf Club, 3M, KOXE, Advantage Office Products, AccelHealth, Smile Doctors, United Supermarket, Recharge Massage Therapy, Oceans Behavioral Hospital, U.S. Army and Cowhide & Canvas

Bring the whole family for some great food, games, crafts and much more!