HPU’s Sharp elected president of Texas Association of Certification Officers

Special to the Bulletin

Susan Sharp, Howard Payne University’s teacher certification officer, was elected president of the Texas Association of Certification Officers (TACO) for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In this role, Sharp will conduct monthly Zoom sessions with certification officers across the state and preside over sessions at the annual Consortium of State Organizations for Texas Teacher Education (CSOTTE) Conference in San Marcos and at the annual TACO Conference in Austin. Additionally, she will represent TACO on the Educator Preparation Advisory Committee (EPAC) and the CSOTTE Board. Sharp will also be available to mentor new certification officers as needed.

Sharp served in Texas public schools for 35 years, filling the roles of principal, English teacher and coach. She has been a staff member at HPU for almost a decade. As HPU’s teacher certification officer, Sharp walks students through the process of admission into the Educator Preparation Program (EPP) and assists them from the time they are admitted through graduation. Upon completion of all requirements and graduation, Sharp certifies to the Texas Education Agency and the State Board of Educator Certification that the candidate meets requirements for teaching in Texas.