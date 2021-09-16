Two arrested after police seize narcotics including LSD

Two Brownwood men remained jailed Thursday on drug charges after police seized LSD, marijuana, THC and cocaine hydrochloride, police said.

Nicholas Tylar Paul, 22, was booked into the Brown County Jail Wednesday on three charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and one charge of possession of a controlled substance, jail records state.

Hunter Ryan Lunceford, 19, was booked on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, jail records state.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

The Narcotics Division of the Brownwood Police Department, assisted by patrol officers, conducted a traffic stop Wednesday in the 900 block of Ave D. This stop related to an ongoing narcotics investigation into the distribution of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD).

During the traffic stop, officers and detectives developed probable cause to search the vehicle that had been stopped. Officers subsequently seized a large quantity of LSD, a quantity of marihuana and a quantity of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

At the conclusion of the traffic stop, Paul and Lunceford were arrested and charged with criminal offenses related to controlled substances.

Following the traffic stop, officers executed a narcotics search/arrest warrant at a south Brownwood apartment complex. During the search warrant, officials seized quantities of LSD, concentrated THC and cocaine hydrochloride. At the conclusion of the search warrant investigation, further charges were filed against Paul.