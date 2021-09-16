Walk Across Texas! 25th anniversary challenge begins Sept. 20

Special to the Bulletin

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Brown County announced the upcoming Walk Across Texas! Program’s 25th Year Anniversary Challenge. Brown County Better Living for Texans is partnering with Keep Brownwood Beautiful for the challenge.

The Walk Across Texas! program is an online physical activity promotion program offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension designed to help Texans be more active. Adult teams are encouraged to work towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.

“You can walk together, individually, outside, at a mall, at a grocery store or a gym — any way that fits your schedule and lifestyle,” said Wendy Hamilton, Better Living for Texans – Extension Agent. “Keep track of your team’s miles to see if together you can go the equivalent of the 832 miles it would take to walk across Texas in eight weeks.”

The Walk Across Texas! 25 Challenge starts in September and the public is invited to join by registering to walk with a team of friends, family members, coworkers, and classmates. Each team will have a Team Captain who will motivate and inspire their Team Members.

Everyone is encouraged to take part in the challenge, no matter your fitness level. The Brown County league will start on September 20. To further support teams, AgriLife Extension will host a variety of in-person and virtual program support activities.

To register go to https://howdyhealth.org, The league code is watL-210908-54916.

Here is how we, Better Living for Texans and Keep Brownwood Beautiful, are going to make the challenge extra special in Brown County:

• The kick-off event will be on Saturday, September 25 from 9 – 10 a.m. at Cecil Holman Park (Cordell and Hall Street) This is a great way to get those initial miles in. Water and supplies needed to pick up trash will be provided as well as giveaways.

• The midway event will be on Saturday, October 23 from 9 -10 a.m. at Riverside Park. Bring your kayak to help clean up the Pecan Bayou. No kayak, no problem, as litter will be cleaned up on the shore as well. Water will be provided. Extra kayaks may be available.

• The celebration event will be on Saturday, November 20. There will be a prize for the person whot collected the most litter. Simply #KBBWATFS with a picture of your litter haul. A prize basket will be given according to pictures submitted of litter collected. This happens to be during the Keep Texas Beautiful Fall Sweep. The annual fall cleanup of Texas communities.

You are invited to join the Facebook Group: Brown County – Walk Across Texas!

Better Living for Texans is funded by USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAP.

If you have trouble with registration, contact Wendy Hamilton, Better Living for Texans – Extension Agent at 325-646-0386 or by email at wendy.hamilton@ag.tamu.edu.