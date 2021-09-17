2021 National Night Out slated for October 5

Special to the Bulletin

2021 National Night Out for Brown County, presented by Dustin Larremore Farmers Insurance Agency is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Representatives from the Brownwood Police Department, Brown County Sheriff's Office, Early Police Department, area fire departments, and city officials travel around Brownwood, Early, and Brown County during the event to visit these gatherings and speak to those in attendance.

A canned tuna drive is held each year in conjunction with National Night Out block parties to benefit Good Samaritan Ministries. Neighborhood parties will compete to win the traveling tuna trophy. Stay tuned to Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page on details about the tuna drive.

If you are interested in hosting a block party, contact the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at (325) 646-9535.