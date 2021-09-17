Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

September

19 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Brownwood Middle School FCS Classroom

19 – Sheep & Goat Club Meeting 6:30pm at the Youth Fair Barns

21 – Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office

22 – Inro to Livestock Judging Meeting 4:30pm at the Extension Office

22 – State Swine Tags Due

26 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Bangs HS Cafeteria

27 – 4-H Food & Nutrition Information Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

October

4 – Brown County 4-H Proclamation at County Commissioner’s Court

5 – Livestock Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

6 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:15pm at Double H Mercantile

11 – Extension Office Closed for Columbus Day

12 – Deadline to RSVP for LIFE 101

16 – County and State Lamb/Goat Validation 8:00am at the Youth Fair Barns

19 – LIFE 101 Information Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

26 – State Heifer Validation 2:00pm at Bob Clarks Pens

4-H enrollment is open on 4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2021-2022 4-H year begins August 15, 2021. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H Connect.

If you already have a profile do not create another one.

If you lost your email and password, call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect.

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2021-2022 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31 the cost increases to $30.

Intro to Livestock Judging meeting

If you are a new member participating in 4-H Livestock Judging there will be a meeting on Wednesday, September 22nd 4:30pm at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

Benefit account for Bangs 4-H Club leader

Rachel Hall has been an integral Brown County 4-H club manager and volunteer for over 10 years. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer.

A benefit account at Texas Bank, Bangs, has been set up for her. Please help someone who has given so much to our Brown County 4-H youth.

Texas Bank - 501 E Hall St. Bangs, TX 76823

Food and Nutrition Information meeting

If you have a youth that would like to participate in Food Show and/or Food Challenge or if you are a volunteer interested in coaching Food Challenge, attend the meeting on September 27 at 5 p.m. at the Extension Office.

The purpose of the meeting is to educate adult leaders and youth about the Food Show and Food Challenge contest.

During the meeting will discuss coaches, practices, county food show, and teams. For more information contact the Extension Office.

4-H proclamation

National 4-H Week will be October 3-9. 4-Hers will have an opportunity to meet with the Brown County Commissioners on Monday, October 4 at 8 a.m. to have them sign our proclamation and visit with them about what Brown County 4-Hers have accomplished. We would like to see as many 4-Hers there as possible to show our thanks for the support, Brown County has given us.

We will meet here at the Extension Office on Monday October 4th at 8am. So, if you are interested in participating contact the Extension Office by Monday September 27th. You must be enrolled in 4-H to participate. We will provide excused absent letters to your school if you would like to participate.

Livestock coalition meeting

The purpose of this coalition is to help strengthen the livestock program. The Livestock Coalition is in charge of developing workshops/clinics, Brown County 4-H Project Show and other learning opportunities that will assist youth with growth in their project area.

If you have an interest in being part of this coalition, join us on October 5 at 5 p.m. at the Extension Office. Your ideas are welcomed for the improvement of the youth livestock program in Brown County.

4-H State Swine Tags

It is that time again. If you are a 4-H member and planning on showing market and/or breeding swine at any Major Stock Show such as Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, Texas Elite Showcase or Houston you will need to purchase state tags. The costs of the tags are $17 per animal. Deadline to order tags will be September 22nd. You can order state tags by contacting the Extension Office.

Below are a few updates regarding validating gilts:

If you plan to show a gilt at any junior major show San Angelo, San Antonio, Elite Showcase, or Houston, they must be state validated.

If you plan to validate purebred gilts for a junior major show, you must bring their registration papers to the Extension Office by November 12th so that we can upload the papers.

All 4-H state swine tags need to be paid for in the 4-H office by Sept. 22.

Rodeo Austin Barrow Show update

New for 2022, Rodeo Austin is proud to partner with the Texas Pork Producers Association to host an exclusive Certified Texas Bred Barrow Show. All Barrows must be certified Texas Bred to compete.

4-H Livestock projects

If you are needing assistance with finding a 4-H livestock project such as, lamb, goat, or swine for upcoming county and/or state shows contact Nick Gonzales or Scott Anderson at the Extension Office.

If you already have your livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

Lamb, goat and swine county and state validation

It is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals.

Lamb/Goat validation will be October 16 at 8 a.m. and swine validation November 13 at 8 a.m. at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. There will not be a county validation make up day.

If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation!! If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, come by the Extension Office ASAP. You must be enrolled in 4-H before the date of validation.

Heifer validation

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

Make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to Remember:

October 26 Physical Validation 2:00pm at Bob Clarks pens

November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name

For more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

Life 101

Life 101 is a youth program that focuses on filling the missing pieces and assisting with the strategies to successfully launch into adulthood. The goal is to eliminate the idea of “Learning from their mistakes."

Topics of learning are as follows: Banking and Managing Money; Credit Cards; Financial Aid, Loans, & Scholarships; Budgeting; True Cost of Transportation; Interviewing Skills; How to Land a Job; Etiquette; Dressing for Success.

This program is open to Brown County 4-H members in grades 9-12. There will be an information meeting on October 19 at 5 p.m. at the Extension Office. RSVP by October 12 if you plan to attend.

Scholarship contest

AgTexas Farm Credit Services is proud to host a program that highlights some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas 4-H and FFA members in the South Plains, Panhandle and Central Texas areas.

The AgTexas AgYouth of the Month program will honor students who excel in the classroom and as leaders in their 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. The purposes of this award are:

To raise the profile of these two organizations by recognizing outstanding senior class leaders within 4-H and FFA.

To recognize these monthly winners in local newspapers and on radio (wherever appropriate), social media and the AgTexas FCS website.

To bring together these outstanding young men and women at the annual banquets.

To create scholarship opportunities that will help graduating seniors afford a college education

If you are a senior in high school and interested in applying for the AgYouth of the month complete your application online at https://www.agtexas.com/news-updates/ag-youth-of-the-month/ag-youth-entry-form/