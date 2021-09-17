Daughters of the American Revolution chapter meets, awards scholarships

Special to the Bulletin

Mary Garland Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Thursday for the first time in 18-months due to COVID.

Wyatt Lykins, the 2021 Good Citizen Essay Award Winner, read his wining essay to the members and guest. Lykins is a 2021 graduate of Bangs High School who attends Howard Payne University.

There are two scholarships, established by former state DAR Leaders, awarded to Howard Payne University Academy students. Katherine Hill, a senior majoring in academy/jurisprudence and English, was recognized as the TXDAR Lottie Plummer Woolley Scholarship Winner for 2021. Madison Zardiackas, a senior majoring in academy/jurisprudence/English, was the selection for the 2021 TXDAR Nan Massengill Scholarship.

Constitution Week is recognized each year by the Daughters of the American Revolution and to do our part Mike Rogers, currently the CFO at Howard Payne, spoke on the US Constitution.

The chapter adjourned until Thursday, November 2 when they will meet again at Section Hand at 11:30 a.m.