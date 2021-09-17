Project Neighborhood community meeting set for Tuesday

The Brownwood school district will hold the first of three community meetings to hear input on Project Neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The district is considering realigning schools in the 2022-’23 school year under Project Neighborhood.

Under the plan, three campuses — East, Northwest and Woodland Heights elementary schools — would contain Head Start through fifth grade, and Coggin School would contain Head Start through sixth grade.

“It’s something we’re going to investigate for the entire year, and if it’s something that we decide as a community that we want to do, it would create four elementary neighborhood schools,” Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young said earlier.

Additional community meetings will be:

• Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m. — BISD Central Support Center.

• Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m. — Northwest Elementary School.

All three Project Neighborhood meetings will present identical information then allow for questions and comments, the BISD said. The meetings are not designed based on location. They were scheduled in different areas of the district and at various times to accommodate more attendees. Everyone is welcome to attend any, or all, of the meetings.