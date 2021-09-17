TGIF: Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside

My grocery store list wasn’t long, but I went up and down every aisle anyway. You never know when you’ll see something you didn’t know you needed.

Something I’m not seeing very often at the store these days is someone I know.

I’ve become increasingly wary of settling for the obvious reason to explain why things happen. My fear is, I’ve fallen under the influence of what Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman, a behavioral psychologist, calls WYSIATI, or “What you see is all there is.” In other words, there’s a cognitive bias in which people subconsciously draw conclusions solely on immediately available information. There’s a lot of that going on lately.

So, it would be easy for me to jump to the conclusion that since I’m retired, I’m out of circulation and don’t meet many people. Perhaps that’s one factor, but it’s not the only one.

Could it be that I actually know a lot of the people I meet, but I’ve forgotten who they are? OK, I’m slipping a little bit, but usually it’s more about putting names to familiar faces.

Or, could it be that there are new people moving into Brown County? I like this explanation better. I’ve heard that the area’s real estate market is vibrant, which suggests not only that local residents are trading up, but also that new residents are moving in.

It follows that new residents account for many of these unfamiliar faces I’m seeing at the store. I understand that “new residents” to my reckoning don’t necessarily mean “new to town.” Every year, hundreds of “new adults” graduate from high schools in the county, and a fair percentage of them don’t go away to college or to the big city to find work. And since I’m not at the newspaper office covering local schools, I don’t know their names from their academic and extracurricular achievements. There’s a fresh batch of such “new-to-me” graduates every spring.

Then, there are also people who are actually new, or relatively new, because they’ve come to Brownwood to attend Howard Payne University. Many — perhaps most — of them have found part-time work in the community, and hopefully many of them will find Brown County to be a fine place to start their careers and perhaps their families. I know I did, almost 50 years ago.

The attractions of rural life are often the subject of poems and prose, especially for those stuck in the rut of a metropolitan rat race. Some reach a financial position where they not only can have a nice home in or near the big city, but also have some acreage out in the country where they can retreat on weekends to enjoy the quiet and breathe the fresh air.

The Brownwood area is exactly that type of locale, with much more. We’re also home to a wide variety of shopping, dining, education, entertainment, and recreational opportunities. It’s the best of both worlds, if you will, and it’s exactly what a lot of residents of metropolitan areas are seeking. In previous years, employment prevented them from relocating, but the pandemic — for all its negative consequences — has at least showed us that certain employees can effectively do their jobs from home. Also, it doesn’t matter where home is.

The August issue of Texas Highways offers a feature on the town of Lipscomb in the Texas Panhandle. The story puts its population at 44, but another estimate shows it to be 37. Still, Lipscomb is one of the smallest county seats in the state. The honor of smallest county seat goes to Mentone in Loving County, with 19.

The story points out that its residents are incredibly happy even though it lacks most of what folks consider essentials — things like reliable cell phone service, grocery stores, sit-down restaurants, and movie theaters. The nearest Walmart is 75 miles away.

Most would say that’s taking things to the extreme, but residents of one of the most sparsely populated areas of Texas don’t mind. They’re happy.

But to what degree are smaller cities benefiting from a metropolitan exodus?

Analysts with the financial services firm Morgan Stanley report that maybe there isn’t a stampede from big cities, after all. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, media reports covered what appeared to be a massive retreat from urban centers. The theory developed that the virus had changed our views about city living and that, long-term, the exodus from cities could be permanent. But studies are showing it’s more complicated that that. Many big cities have continued to thrive, and those that were hit hard are rebounding as tourism and hospitality industries rebound.

Meanwhile, places like Brownwood sit at a happy midpoint between ridiculously rural and ultra-urban — lots of countryside to share but also career opportunities, excellent education and healthcare, low crime, and 5-minute rush hours.

Goodbye, city life? Green Acres, we are there. Plus, it feels like home.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.