HPU to honor seven during Stinger Spectacular

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University will recognize seven individuals for their achievements and service during the Stinger Spectacular Oct. 1-2.

Honorees will be recognized during the Alumni Banquet at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the in the Beadel Dining Hall of the Mabee University Center. They will also be included in the Stinger Spectacular Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, that will travel from the Brownwood Coliseum to the HPU campus on Fisk Street.

Honorees are:

Tim Viertel ’80, Distinguished Alumnus

Since graduating from HPU, Tim Viertel ’80 has had a life and career filled with unique opportunities to serve. Viertel received his Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from HPU in 1980. He played basketball at HPU for two seasons, but he was forced to step away from the sport due to injuries.

Following his graduation from HPU, Viertel worked as a high school coach in May and Mansfield. In 1984, Viertel joined the Secret Service. During a career of more than 20 years, he served on the Presidential Detail for President Bill Clinton and the Clinton family in Washington, D.C. He was also a Special Agent assigned to former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Georgia. Additionally, he led the Chicago and Memphis Field Offices and served in Riverside, California; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Dallas.

Following his retirement from the Secret Service, Viertel served as vice president of Global Security for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse International Relief. His work included overseeing security at organization facilities and the residence of Graham, providing personal security for Franklin Graham and directing security for responses to the 2010 Haiti earthquake and the Ebola epidemic in west Africa.

He is married to Jan, an HPU alumna.

Cindy (Hughes) Liebrum ’72, Coming Home Queen

Cindy (Hughes) Liebrum said she could describe her time at HPU as a time in which she “grew up.” She credits this growth to leadership opportunities, friendships that taught her about selfless Christian friendship and faculty members who served as role models.

Liebrum received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education with a minor in music from HPU in 1972. At graduation, she received the highest academic honor as a member of the Kappa Delta Phi Honor Society. While at HPU, she was active in A Cappella Choir, the Heritage Singers, Sigma Alpha Sigma sorority, the Baptist Student Union and the Texas State Educators Association. She was also a member of the 1970 Homecoming court and was named Miss HPU in 1972. She was also crowned Homecoming Queen in 1971, marking the 50th anniversary with her recognition as Coming Home Queen this year.

After graduating, she led and organized children’s choirs in four Texas Baptist churches. She has also served on the HPU Alumni Association Board of Directors and worked on numerous fundraising projects for the university.

Cindy is married to Dr. Chris Liebrum ’73.

Bridget (Wells) Jones ’08, Outstanding Young Graduate

Bridget (Wells) Jones ’08 said her time at HPU helped give her confidence in her capabilities as she looked forward to being in the workforce. Additionally, she formed connections that have benefitted her career, in particular meeting fellow alumni Joshua and Kelly Cunningham, who introduced her to Chick-Fil-A.

Jones received her Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in elementary education from HPU in 2008. While at HPU, she was active in serving the community volunteering as a youth leader for Coggin Avenue Baptist Church.

Following her graduation from HPU, she worked as an elementary and middle school teacher for five years. She then became a franchise owner for the consignment pop-up shop “Just Between Friends,” before serving as a Chick-fil-A store director for two years.

She and her husband, Jonathan ’08, recently returned to Brownwood as the owners and operators of the new Chick-fil-A franchise. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and she and her family are members of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church.

Terry ’91 and Robin (Quinn) Chumbley ’91, Grand Marshals

Terry and Robin Chumbley said their time at HPU had a significant effect on their lives that went beyond academics. Through the community offered at the university, they formed lifelong friendships and experienced significant personal and spiritual growth.

In 1991, Terry received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from HPU, while Robin received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from HPU. Terry received his Texas State Teaching Certification from the University of Texas at Dallas. He also went on to earn his Master of Education in Instructional Leadership degree from HPU in 2016.

The couple was active in campus life while students at HPU. Both served in the Baptist Student Union. Terry also served with the Delta Pi Service Fraternity, the Lasso Yearbook, Student Government Association and Intramurals.

The Chumbleys have served as missionaries in the Czech Republic since 2007 and are completing a home assignment in the Brownwood area. In the Czech Republic, Terry served at the Christian International School of Prague. Upon the completion of their home assignment, they will return to serve in Europe.

Dr. Bill Taylor ’64, Medal of Service

Dr. Bill Taylor said HPU taught him how to be patient with the people he worked with and for during his career. In particular, he credits Dr. George and Sara Baker for seeing something in him that others missed and helping him complete his degree.

Taylor received his Bachelor of Science degree in voice theory and history from HPU in 1964. Following his graduation from HPU, he earned a Master of Religious Education degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1969 and a Doctor of Humanities degree from Dallas Baptist University.

He is the founder of Unlimited Partnerships, an organization founded in response to the destruction that Hurricane Katrina caused in area churches. The organization works to help strengthen and develop leaders within churches. Prior to founding Unlimited Partnerships, Dr. Taylor served as the Director of Network Partnerships for LifeWay Church Resources, where he had previously served as the leader of the Sunday School and the Bible Teaching/Reaching Divisions.

Before joining LifeWay, he was the executive pastor of North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona. He has also served as the national leader of ministers of education with the Southern Baptist Convention, as well as Senior Strategist and Executive Associate to the President of the North American Mission Board. He has twice served on the HPU Board of Trustees and was a member of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary Advisory Council.

He is the author of several books, including “21 Truths, Traditions, and Trends,” “The Power to Change Lives,” “Sunday School for a New Century” and “Ten Best Practices.”

Taylor's wife, Rose, a 1962 graduate of HPU, died in 2020.

Rev. Ben Delgado ’68, Dr. José Rivas Distinguished Service Award

Rev. Ben Delgado has spent his life serving in education and ministry since graduating from HPU. Even in retirement, his work in ministry has continued.

Delgado received his Bachelor of Arts degree in education with an emphasis in Spanish and history from HPU in 1968. He went on to earn an English as a Second Language endorsement from Tarleton State University and a special education endorsement from the University of Texas.

During his career of more than 40 years, Rev. Delgado has taught in public and non-denominational schools located in Menard, Hondo, Edinburg and Fort Worth, as well as the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correction Complex in Brownwood and Agape Christian Academy in Uvalde.

Since his retirement in 2009, Delgado has ministered to indigenous populations and Anahuac Indians between the Nueva Apolonia municipality of Ciudad Mante, Tamaulipas, and the Petatillo municipality of Xilitla, San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

He is married to Teresa and is the father of five children: Ben Jr., Deborah, Rachael, Abraham and Omega.