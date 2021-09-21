Health department, Hendrick plan COVID testing/treatment clinic

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department and Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood are planning to operate a COVID testing and treatment clinic beginning Sept. 27, Health Administrator Lisa Dick told Brown County Commissioners Court members Monday.

Commissioners approved $63,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds to help with start-up costs, and the health department is applying for a $758,000 13-month grant to help fund the clinic. Dick said more than $600,000 of the grant will be used to pay for testing kits, which she said cost about $45 each.

Dick said Sept. 27 is the "prospective date" to begin the clinic. She said the clinic will "provide testing opportunities through the health department staff at the Hendrick location, and then if they test positive and meet the criteria for needing treatment, they would be able to step over and begin getting treatment pretty much immediately. We would be able to get that person registered an in treatment almost immediately."

Results from COVID tests that are given through the health department are available in about 15 minutes, Dick said.

"We want to give you every single thing that you need to fight this blooded virus," Brown County Judge Paul Lilly said, noting that the $63,000 in American Rescue Plan funds won't be coming from Brown County taxpayers. "I'm so sick of this, I can't see straight."

Lilly made several comments on the topic of COVID vaccinations. "I'm not speaking for the commissioners, but I believe I've talked to most of you," Lilly said. "We all are in total, ardent support of the individual choice, whether they take the vaccination or not. It's your health care choice."

Lilly said he has been vaccinated "with zero side effects. I encourage those of your who are on the fence or just haven't taken the time to get the shot -- I took it. It's your choice, though. I don't think any of us up here is in favor at all of any kind of employer mandate."

The health department has also announced it will host a free COVID vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at the Health Department located at 510 E. Lee Street. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment needed. COVID vaccinations are also available at no cost at the Health Department Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Dick said the vaccination rate in Brown County is at 39 percent of residents who are eligible, and the vaccination rate needs to reach 75 or 80 percent. She said the health department is giving 25 to 50 vaccinations a day. At a recent vaccination clinic, only about 10 people showed up, Dick said.

Commissioner Joel Kelton said he's been vaccinated and noted that diseases such as smallpox and polio "were whipped with vaccination. That's how we whipped some of these things in the past."