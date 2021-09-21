Police: Prowler arrested after forcing his way into south Brownwood home

A prowler who appeared to be high on narcotics forced his way into a Brownwood home early Sunday morning before fleeing out the back door and being caught nearby by officers, police said.

Christopher Kyle Reece, 31, of Brownwood, remained in the Brown County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, Brown County Jail records state. Reece's bond was set at $150,000.

Brownwood police released details of the incident in an email Tuesday morning. According to the email:

At 5:35 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Delwood regarding a prowler.

The original caller was off-duty Brownwood police Cpl. Noe Acosta, who heard screaming from a home as he drove by on his way to work. Acosta phoned for assistance.

Officers Jessica Risdon and Justin Taylor responded while Acosta exited his personal vehicle to aid the homeowners, who gave Acosta a description of a male who fled out the back door.

The male homeowner said he opened his front door at 5:30 a.m. to step outside and turn off his water sprinklers. The storm door was still closed when he saw a man standing in the front yard in the stream of one of the water sprinklers. The homeowner yelled at the man to get out of his yard, which prompted the suspect to run toward him.

The homeowner attempted to slam the front door so the suspect could not enter, but eventually the suspect was able to push his way in. The homeowner yelled for his wife to exit out a side door and he followed her as the suspect ran into the house.

The suspect was acting in a strange manner, speaking wildly while squatting up and down holding his hands as if they were claws.

A short time later, officers Jonathan Vallejo and Ian Baker saw the suspect walking in the 4600 block of River Oaks Drive. The suspect was walking in the middle of the road with his hands in the air while refusing to stop or listen to officers' instructions.

Vallejo and Baker were forced to tackle the suspect to gain compliance. The suspect appeared to be heavily under the influence of suspected methamphetamine, police said.

The degree of influence was so strong that the suspect was transported to Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, where he was admitted overnight for observation.

Police obtained a warrant Monday for the suspect and arrested him at his home, police said.