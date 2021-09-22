Brownwood Bulletin

Friday

New Hope Clubhouse in Brownwood is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our doors are open to any adult whose life has been interrupted by mental illness. Come visit us at 2911 Avenue E (Brownwood Community Church) and look for our sign. Call 325-998-8725 or visit our website www.centraltxclubhouse.com for more information.

The Lost and Found Group of Narcotics Anonymous of Brownwood meets at 7 p.m. on Fridays at 700 Main Street.

Grand Starz Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Fridays. Sponsored by Brown County Toys for Kids and Rustic Moon Lodge.

The Good Samaritan clothing room and food pantry are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 305 Clark Street.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. daily at 700 E. Baker Street. Call (325) 646-5842 for information.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and at 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin Avenue. For information, call (325) 646-4144.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

AARP Foundation Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) provides paid training for employment to individuals aged 55 and older. We pay you to learn new or enhance existing skills in order to obtain a job. Contact information for interested individuals: vkenney@aarp.org (210) 223-8900 or jarriaga837@aarpfdnscsep.org (325) 271-8970

Saturday

Everyone is welcome at the First United Methodist Church of Early for a time of silent prayer from 5-6 p.m, followed by the word and music from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Emanuel Chapel UMC, located at 711 Bailey Street, will host Hamburger Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, homemade fries, hot dogs, chili cheese dogs, water and other drinks. Call (325) 642-9329, (325) 642-9312 or (325) 642-0196 for more information.

Buster’s Concho, Colorado and Brazos Valley Railroad, the 7 1/2-inch gauge ridable mini-train at the Martin and Frances Lehnis Train Museum, will be hauling passengers from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Passengers will be charged admission to get into the museum and there is an additional $2 charge for a ticket to ride the 7 1/2-inch gauge.

Most Excellent Way meetings are held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at 1001 Belle Plain. Anyone bound by addiction of any kind is eligible for free help.