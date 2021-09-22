Corks and Caps scheduled for Oct. 2 in Brownwood

Special to the Bulletin

The Sixth Annual Corks and Caps, presented by Teddy’s Brewhaus, will be Saturday, October 2 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Depot Plaza in Brownwood.

Corks and Caps will feature tastings of beer and wine from breweries and wineries located around the region. All wineries will have bottles of their signature wines for sale. Several food trucks will also be featured at the event offering a variety of food and desserts. A cigar area will be a featured component during this event hosted by our very own CJ’s Cigar Lounge, located in Downtown Brownwood and live music will be offered by Calamity Janes and Zak Webb Band.

Advanced tickets for the event cost $25 each and $35 at the gate, which will include 10 sample tabs for beer and wine. Non-sample tickets for the concert only will be $15 each in advance and $25 at the gate. Attendees must be 21 or older to purchase tasting tickets. The first 300 tasters will get their choice of a Corks and Caps commemorative glass.

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite. For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.