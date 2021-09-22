Water system upgrade planned in Bangs

Brownwood Bulletin

BANGS — The City of Bangs will be completing a water system improvement project that will replace old and deteriorated cast iron water lines with PVC water lines as well as update disinfection, electrical and control facilities.

The project is funded by the EPA Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) administered by the Texas Water Development Board.

Mayor Rick Phelps said he is excited about the project. "This will be a massive improvement to water lines that have been an issue for several years," Phelps said.