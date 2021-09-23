Theatre veteran brings director's skills to Lyric play

Darlyne Ervin is directing her first play at the Lyric Theatre, but she’s no newcomer to the directing world.

Ervin, who moved with her husband, Andy, to Brownwood late last year, is the former chairman of the Communication and Theatre Department at Odessa College, and she taught theatre for a total of 36 years on college and high school levels. She now travels the state as a One Act Play adjudicator, judging play contests and conducting workshops.

At the Lyric, Ervin is directing "You Can't Take It With You," the 1936 romantic comedy by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

Shows are scheduled Sept. 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; as well as Oct. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available at www.brownwoodlyrictheatre.com.

“It’s a comedy about an unusual family that’s been given permission by the grandfather, who is the head of the family, to live their live the way they want to and to find their joy and follow their passions — which makes for kind of a wacky household,” Ervin said.

“So every character is a really unique, independent spirit and that, of course, is what makes it a comedy. It has some important points in it. They talk about how important it is to follow your dreams, and they talk a little bit about the government."

As an example, Ervin noted that the grandfather, played by Jeff Tucker, complains about the government. "It's interesting how, from 1936 to today, we have the same complaints about taxes and government expenditures and things like that," Ervin said. "But it is a comedy. It’s a classic comedy.”

While it’s her first time to direct at the Lyric, Ervin has been affiliated with the Brownwood theatre for years. For several years she has been a supportive patron and fan of her son, Drew Ervin, and daughter, Caitlyn Tidwell, who have been part of Lyric productions, her bio states.

“Our kids have been doing Lyric performances — Katie and Drew both went to Howard Payne — and they were doing Lyric performances when the Lyric didn’t have a theatre,” Ervin said. “We’ve been associated with the Lyric a long time. I just haven’t been directing."

Her husband, Andy, is “the official family fan,” Ervin said.

As a freshman at Odessa College, Ervin became friends with Larry Mathis, and the two were debate partners at the college. Mathis went on to become the theatre director at Brownwood High School and was involved with the Lyric for many years. After serving on the Brownwood City Council, Mathis and his wife, Terri, moved to Georgetown earlier this year.

“And it’s just my bad luck, that the year I came here to direct, is the year he and Terri moved, because I wanted him to be in my show. We had talked about it and the timing just didn’t work out,” Ervin said.

Ervin explained the circumstances that brought her and Andy to Brownwood.

The Ervins ran two oilfield consulting companies in Midland, and they decided last year to retire and move to Brownwood, where they already owned a lake home. They came here for the “trees and water — typical west Texas yearnings,” Ervin said.

The theatre community in Brownwood is “phenomenal,” Ervin said. “For a town this size, to have as much acting talent and theatrical interest as this Lyric Theatre, it’s really phenomenal. It’s an amazing thing.”

Ervin recalled teaching theatre in community college, where she worked with students who represented a wide range of ages — and she liked that.

“When you work in a community college, you’re teaching students from 18 to 80,” Ervin said. “And I think that’s one of the neat things about working with a cast in community theatre. I have younger people and I have older people, and I have less experienced people and I have experienced people. And that’s what’s fascinating to me."

Similarly, the theatre community brings an eclectic group to the stage — and that's neat, Ervin said.

“Some have very little experience and some have a lot of really good experience,” she said.

The cast of “You Can’t Take It With You” reflects a range of experience.

”Everybody in this cast has done a show here before,” Ervin said. “Some of them have bigger roles than they had before. They’re all just incredibly creative and talented.”