HPU announces creation of Estep endowed scholarship

Howard Payne University has announced the creation of the Dr. William R. Mrs. Edna McDowell Estep Endowed Scholarship.

The endowment, which to be fully funded needs to reach $25,000, was established by Randall (class of ’72) and Lena Estep Gipson (class of ’74), son-in-law and daughter of the Esteps. The scholarship was designed to assist deserving students living on campus or residing in Brownwood who demonstrate God’s leadership to pursue a chosen course of study.

Longtime residents of Fort Worth though originally from Kentucky and Ohio respectively, the Esteps left a distinguished legacy of education and ministry. William Estep was a noted author, pastor and faculty member, teaching at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary from 1954 to 1994. Edna Estep was dedicated to service, working with a variety of ministries to children and the needy.

The couple had a passion for world missions and frequently welcomed missionaries into their home for hospitality and fellowship. During teaching sabbaticals and after retirement, the couple traveled to teaching posts at seminaries in locations around the globe.

Once fully funded, this scholarship will be awarded annually to a deserving student and will honor these faithful servants of our Lord who dedicated their lives to service. To make a contribution to this scholarship, visit www.hputx.edu/give/scholarships and designate “Estep Scholarship” in the comments.