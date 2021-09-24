HPU finalizing preparations for Stinger Spectacular Oct. 1-2

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University will welcome visitors to campus as part of the Stinger Spectacular on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2. The event will consist of HPU Family Weekend, Yellow Jacket Preview and Homecoming, with many activities open to the public.

“We are thrilled to welcome the HPU Family of alumni, friends, parents and prospective students to campus for Stinger Spectacular weekend,” said Dr. Kalie Lowrie, assistant vice president for alumni relations. “From Cobbler on the Campus to the Stinger Spectacular parade, the HPU Family BBQ and tailgate, there are events for all ages. This is truly going to be a spectacular time for HPU.”

Friday’s activities include Cobbler on the Campus at 7 p.m. at Mims Auditorium Pergola, featuring cobbler from Underwood’s Bar-B-Q and music by Austin Upchurch ’16. The day’s activities will continue with the Homecoming musical “Cinderella,” to be performed at 8:30 p.m. in Mims Auditorium.

Events scheduled for Saturday include the Stinger Spectacular Parade, sponsored by Bruner Auto Group, at 10 a.m. traveling through downtown Brownwood on Center Avenue and on to Fisk Street, where it will pass the HPU campus. The HPU Family BBQ, sponsored by Wendlee Broadcasting and Promotional Products, will be held from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Muse Mall and Plaza on campus.

A Pep Rally and Tailgate will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Gordon Wood stadium before the Yellow Jacket Football team plays Sul Ross State University at 3:30 p.m. “Cinderella” will also be performed 8 p.m. on Saturday in Mims Auditorium.

Visit www.hputx.edu/spectacular to view a full schedule of events and to register.