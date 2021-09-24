New playscape installed at Brownwood's Wiggins Park

Upgrades to Brownwood city parks continues with the installation earlier this week of a new playscape at the 2.5-acre Wiggins Park, located at the corner of Victoria and Edward streets.

The playscape will be ready for use next week after site work is complete.

In June, Brownwood City Council members ratified Brownwood Municipal Development Board action to approve up to $50,000 for the Wiggins Park improvement.

On Friday, a group of interested citizens and friends of Wiggins Park gathered with Brownwood Pro Tem Draco Miller for a photo at the new playscape.

“It’s long in coming, and the city employees and cry workers have done a tremendous job getting this ready for the community,” Miller said.

Raul Garcia, one of the citizens at the playscape with Miller, said, “of course we’re very grateful to the city, councilman Miller, the city staff, the city Parks and Recreation, and the mayor, of course, was a very strong backer of our efforts to revitalize the area, and we’re very appreciative.

“We hope the revitalization of the park is a beginning of a further revitalization of the area.”

The City of Brownwood’s budget for the 2021-’22 fiscal year contains funds for the refurbishment of the Wiggins Park swimming pool.

SALSA (Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Justice), a local nonprofit organization, has been championing improvements to Wiggins Park.

In October, the Family Memorial Trees were dedicated by SALSA. Local Mexican-American families donated 39 trees which were planted in the spring of 2020 at the park. Plaques were embedded in concrete, bearing the name of each family, in whose memory each tree was donated, and Lydick-Hooks Roofing installed a new roof on the park pavilion.