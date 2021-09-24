Nominations sought for First Responder of the Quarter

Special to the Bulletin

The Brown County Emergency Management office is taking nominations for the Quarterly First Responder Recognition again. Nominations for this quarter ending on September 30 need to be received by October 6 to be considered.

The Emergency Management Chaplains will select the recipient, who will be recognized at the October 11 Brown County Commissioners Court meeting.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly earlier announced the program to recognize first responders in Brown County for going above and beyond to serve the citizens. This is a way to say a special “Thank You” for service. Nominate a first responder who shows the dedication of those who take care of the community on a daily basis and help the citizens of Brown County through some of their most difficult times during an emergency.

These nominations will be reviewed and a quarterly First Responder Recognition will be chosen by the chaplains volunteering to serve in the Brown County Office of Emergency Management Chaplains’ Service.

Nominations can be made by emailing emc@browncountytx.org or by calling the Brown County Office of Emergency Management at (325) 643-2828.

Criteria for nominations:

Candidates must have demonstrated one or more of the following actions:

Recognition by their colleagues or those they serve

Consistent excellence in the performance of their duties

Consistent dedication to their official responsibilities

Responsibilities and skills within their profession.

Compassion for those in need

Service above and beyond the call of duty

First responders eligible:

Firemen (all paid and volunteer department both City and County)

Law Enforcement (to include all City Police, Sheriff’s Department, Constables, Lake Patrol and Texas Department of Public Safety and Game Wardens).

EMS personnel

Camp Bowie Texas Army National Guard personnel that respond to assist on Emergency Incidents

911 Dispatchers

Support Staff for any of the listed agencies