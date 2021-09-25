Bangs council to hold public hearing on budget

Brownwood Bulletin

The Bangs City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the city's proposed budget for the 2021-'22 fiscal year.

The budget will raise more total property taxes than last year's budget by $25,671, and of that amount, 6,744 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, council members will consider adopting the budget and setting the tax rate, and approving the budgets of the MDD and EDC.

Council members will also consider authorizing the application to help fund a splash bad.