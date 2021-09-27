Local official designated as Certified Elections/Registration Administrator

Special to the Bulletin

Brenda Arp, assistant elections administrator for Brown County will be designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA), the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country.

Arp joins Larry Franks, Brown County’s elections administrator, who attained the certification in 2019.

CERA designation is achieved through a multi-year course taught by the Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration (MPA) faculty and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The intent is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.

“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” said Tim Mattice, director of the Election Center. "This graduating class of 69 election professionals brings the total to 1,335 election officials and election vendors who have achieved the CERA status. This is an outstanding accomplishment.

“It is a measure of their dedication to making democracy work in Brown County and to exemplify the very best in their service to your citizens. It takes an unusual commitment to have several people within an office pursue a demanding and challenging educational program. It also assures Brown County that the very best in management techniques, technologies, and processes will be implemented.

Mattice said Brown County "is indeed fortunate to have Brenda and Larry as two of the top designated professionals in America. Obtaining and maintaining CERA status means that they have committed to a career long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in Texas and the nation."

The Professional Education Program is sponsored by the Election Center, a non-profit association of voter registrars, elections administrators and providers of election services throughout America and the U.S Territories. Its membership is comprised of township, city, county and state elections officials and other election related organizations.

The center’s primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting. Professional Education Program participants receive continuing education credit from Auburn University as well as professional training credits from the Election Center.