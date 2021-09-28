Ex-Brownwood man to sign copies of book he and wife authored

Special to the Bulletin

Ron Hardin, a former Brownwood resident who now lives in Wichita Falls, will appear at Brownwood locations later this week to sign copies of his latest book, "Texas Family Reunion."

The book signings will be:

• 9 a.m. Thursday at Citizens National Bank

• 11:30 a.m. Friday at HPU's Mabee Center

• 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mabee Center

Hardin said in a press release that he and his wife, Geri, spent two years compiling and writing the book.

Hardin, a 1960 graduate of Howard Payne University, worked at the Brownwood Bulletin during the 1950s and '60s, then continued his newspaper career in Borger and also published his own weekly newspaper in Graham in the 1970s.

Hardin served on HPU's board of trustees for nine years, including two as board chairman. The couple has funded several endowed scholarship programs in the past 30 years, including one that honors their late son, Jeff Hardin, who died in the line of duty as a firefighter.

Hardin said "Texas Family Reunion" reveals "the flow in inspiration generated when family members have walked the good life and desire it to share it with their relatives."

The book's examination of this sharing is revealed in the Hardin annual family reunions that have existed over the past 80 years, considered one of the Southwests's largest and continuous annual gatherings.

Hardin said the book tells the story of those 80 years and how others can have a well-planned reunion that gets results and can be cost free. He said the Hardin story "will inspire you in planning your family gathering, either for the first time, or to improve your current get-togethers."

The book features 115 color photos of family, places and events.

Ron and Geri Harding were reared in the 1940s and '50s, children of tenant farmers in West Texas where times were lean and often even hard. But with that environment came many positive lessons including knowing there was no greater aspect of life than to be surrounded by the warmth of a loving family.

With only meager finances, Ron and Geri married early after dating through high school, and worked their way through Howard Payne University. The Hardins have lived in Wichita Falls for the past 49 years and are members of First Baptist Church, where Ron serves as a deacon.

Endorsers of the nook include Dr. Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church, Dallas; Dr. Bob McCartney, pastor of First Baptist Church, Wichita Falls; and Dr. Don Newbury, honorary chancellor of HPU.

Information about the Hardins and their latest release is available on their website, RonandGeriHarinBooks.com