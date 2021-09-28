Physician chooses Brownwood as launching pad for medical career

You might say family medicine physician Bradon Loya has written a prescription for himself — a lifestyle Rx, that is.

It reads something like this: choose a town like Brownwood in which to begin your medical career, rather than a large city like Dallas.

“Why did we move to a small town and not to Dallas?” Loya said in an interview at his Hendrick Clinic office. “Because it’s hard to integrate into Dallas. I want to be part of the community. I want to run into people I know everywhere I go. Those are the reasons that we came here to Brownwood.”

Loya, 31, began working at the Hendrick Medical Clinic on July 19 after moving here with his wife, Kinsey — who works as a registered nurse in cardiology at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood — and their two children, Everly, 6, and Cohen, 1.

The family moved here from Lubbock, where Loya completed residency training in July.

Personable and friendly, Loya explained the path that took him from the small West Texas town of Plains, where he grew up, to medical school at Texas Tech University.

“A thousand people live in (Plains), so I had a pretty stereotypical West Texas, small-town-boy upbringing,” Loya said.

Growing up, Loya worked with his dad, a janitor who also installed sprinkler systems.

Lola played sports in high school, but he knew his future lay in academia, not sports. He became a pharmacy tech after high school and enrolled in South Plains College, a community college in Levelland.

“I thought I was going to try to be a pharmacist,” Loya said. “That was my initial frame of thought.”

Loya pursued physics rather than pharmacy at Texas Tech University. “I kind of started to push myself more into the sciences, and I got a job as a scientist and did some work at NASA and nuclear weapons,” Loya said.

But because of the influence of a family friend who was a family medicine doctor, Loya became drawn to medicine.

The family medicine doctor would tell stories of relationships he formed and “how integral he was in people’s lives,” Loya said. “That always just kind of stuck with me, and I always felt like that was missing.

“I had the science, I had the critical thinking, but it was all kind of, me and maybe one other person in a room, drawing on a board. I really wanted that interaction with people, and that’s what made me start thinking about what else I should do. And ultimately I applied to medical school on that point.”

Loya and his wife had already been contemplating where they wanted to live when Loya completed his residency in July.

“We were very methodical,” Loya said. “We interviewed here in Brownwood and we really liked it. We liked the Hendrick system. We liked the people. It was kind of a gut feeling that it was the right choice and we decided to follow that gut feeling.”

Loya said he loves family medicine because “it’s a jack of all trades. You get to see a little bit of everything. I have a 2-year-old that I see one minute, and the next minute I see a 98-year-old … completely different settings, completely different pathology, completely different illnesses.

“It keeps a variety going where you’re always thinking, you’re always learning. I enjoy that variety. That’s the reason I chose family medicine — that, as well as being able to really follow families. In many ways you’re becoming part of the family. You follow patients for a long period of time. You’re really able to take care of the whole family."

Loya said the training he received was “very good at preparing us and also giving us autonomy. I realize when I don’t know something and who to reach out to. I have colleagues in family medicine I reach out to, we have specialists around us that we reach out to.

“A big part of being a good family medicine doctor is knowing when this doesn’t fit the normal presentation and when you should ask for help or a second opinion.”

The family has found plenty to do in Brownwood including getting outdoors, walking and becoming soccer parents. Loya noted his daughter had recently played in her first soccer game.

“Fantastic soccer fields they have here,” Loya said.

Sometimes, sitting on the porch after a hard day at work, Loya thinks “how did I get here?”

“It was just baby steps, and before you know it, you’ve climbed a mountain and you’re functioning at this higher level,” Loya said. “It’s really neat. It’s really gratifying.”