Promoter bringing professional wrestling show to Early

Nate Andrews of Brownwood compared and contrasted professional wrestling with a stage play.

“While a lot of it may be pre-determined, there really is art to it,” Andrews said of professional wrestling. “It’s a lot of improv. We can’t yell ‘cut’ and start over.

“What I like to refer to it as, it’s a four-sided stage play. But as opposed to just one side seeing the stage, we will typically have four sides.”

Andrews — that’s his stage name — is a professional wrestler and promoter, and he’s bringing a wrestling show to Early on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The show will be in the recreation area at NorthRidge Baptist Church, 4875 U.S. Highway 183 North. The show starts at 7:05 p.m.

Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. for advanced purchase tickets, and at 6:15 p.m. for general admission ticket holders.

The show is sponsored by Bruner Auto Family and hosted by Bangs Mayor Rick Phelps.

You can get advance tickets there or online at www.surefirewrestling.com

Tickets are $12 in advance for single tickets, and family four-pack for $40. Tickets at the door are $15. For those with advance tickets that get them in at 5:45 p.m., there will be a meet-and-greet with the wrestlers, plus early access to concessions and seating.

“We have four sides of a live audience,” Andrews said. “We mess up, we can’t just stop. So you can ‘pre-determine’ all you want, but there is so much real improvisation going on … the art of telling the story. That’s what we want to do, is tell stories."

Attendees can expect to see “a family-friendly event,” Andrews said. “There will be singles matches, there will be tag matches, there will also be a women’s match and tons of other surprises.

“You won’t hear curse words. There won’t be any vulgar gestures made on the performers’ side. It’s as close to family friendly as we can get.”

Surefire Wrestling “was started with the intention to redefine wrestling with the highest quality of professional wrestling entertainment,” surefirewrestling.com states.

“Based out of central Texas, Surefire is excited to bring in-your-face wrestling to counties and towns that normally miss out on this chair smashing entertainment.”

Surefire Wrestling is “collaborated by a team of experienced individuals in the business,” the website states.

Andrews said his goal with Surefire is to “provide professional wrestling to smaller towns or towns that don’t always get it. My goal is to eventually expand out of Brownwood and Early to other towns that don’t always get it. I’m really looking to provide quality family entertainment.”

Andrews, 37, moved from Oregon to Brownwood five years ago.

Andrews recalled living as a child in Oregon and visiting a wrestling venue on Saturday nights with his family.

“That was just the best time with my family,” Andrews said. “That’s what I’m wanting to do. I did that as a performer for 17 years. I’m trying to kind of slowly transition out of performing and get into the promoting aspect of it.

“I always tell people, ‘even if you’re not a wrestling fan, just like a movie, if you go in there with a suspense of disbelief, you will enjoy it.’

“I have friends and family that will come to this show who aren’t wrestling fans, and may not become wrestling fans after the show. But in that 2 to 2 1/2 hour time, they’ll me ‘that was so much fun, I can’t wait till the next one.’ There’s drama, comedy, there’s suspense, there’s all kinds of different stuff. We’ll have theatrics. So I’m also trying to present something they haven’t seen here yet.”