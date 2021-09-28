See You At The Pole observed at Brown County schools

Special to the Bulletin

Students, faculty, and community leaders gathered around their schools' flagpoles Friday morning for a national event, See You at the Pole.

Brown County Christian School’s principal William Hoffman said, “This event allows our students, community leaders, church leaders, parents, and other schools to gather together to pray for our community and our nation. At BCCS, we want to be a school that prioritizes academics but is also community-minded. We love the city of Brownwood and the surrounding towns. We look forward to partnering with this community to be a blessing and make a difference.”

At Brown County Christian School, the event had worship led by Sarah Hoffman, a local financial coach and school administrative assistant. The Worship Center’s pastor Martin Venegas prayed for the community leaders and leaders at the national level. BCCS student, Nathan Christiansen, prayed for the local schools, teachers, and administrators, both private and public.

Brown County Christian School thanks Victory Life Church for hosting the event, Bright Futures Academy for donating breakfast items, volunteers who helped set up and tear down, and Cross Classical Academy for joining in the event.

If you are thinking about an alternative to public school, Brown County Christian School enrollment is open all year long. Hoffman said, “we love all of our local public schools and what they bring for our local children, but we also want parents to know that there is an affordable, private school option for their child. Our heart is to educate the whole child, from academics to their spiritual journeys."

Enrollment for Pre-K3 to 12th grade is open year-round. To begin the enrollment process, visit bcc.school or call 325-641-2223 for more information.