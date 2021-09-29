Brownwood High School fall play: 'Miraculous journey' of a china rabbit

“I’m proud of you guys. Have fun. Theatre is fun.”

Those were among the final words of instruction Brownwood High School theatre Shannon Lee had for her students on a recent evening as they prepared for a rehearsal of their fall play, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.”

Show times for the one-weekend show are:

• Friday — 7 p.m.

• Saturday — 2:30 and 7 p.m.

• Sunday — 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults.

In between the two Saturday shows, the theatre booster club is having a fundraiser dinner of hobo stew and corn bread.

Lee said the play, based on a book by Kate DiCamillo, contains “some very sad, very poignant moments, but you don’t leave the play feeling sad. You leave it feeling uplifted. It’s quite a phenomenon. I think it’s probably the most beautiful story I personally have ever directed.”

She said the play could be considered “probably a serious comedy. There are definitely some serious moments. But there are also some very very funny moments. There are some theatrical moments. It’s just good story telling.It’s a sweet story. It’s a really sweet story.”

Lee explained the premise of the play, which does require the suspension of disbelief:

“This story is about a china rabbit, a little toy rabbit that’s given to a little girl, Abilene, at the beginning of the play,” Lee said. “He’s really pompous and self centered, and doesn’t really care about anything or anybody but himself. She loves the china rabbit.”

The china rabbit — Edward Tulane — is voiced by Jackson Tucker, whose dialogue reflects what the rabbit is thinking.

Abilene takes Edward on a boat, and the china rabbit is accidentally tossed overboard.

“That’s what starts his miraculous journey,” Lee said.

The rabbit goes on to experience a series of adventures and misadventures as he meets up with various human characters, and at one point ends up being smashed into pieces.

But that’s not the end of Edward Tulane or the story as the once-self-centered china rabbit learns to love, experiences loss and then loves again.

“The overall message is, it’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. And that’s what it’s about — this little rabbit who learned how to love and he lost, and then he found it in himself to learn to love again,” Lee said.